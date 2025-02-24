"Well, when I was first cast as Bergerac, I wasn't allowed to tell anyone I was playing Jim or even that there was a re-imagined series in the works," he said of getting the role.

"People would ask me what I was doing for the summer holidays, and I’d say: "Well, I’m actually going to Jersey to do some work.'

"You could see their brains putting two and two together and lots of people commented that I would be like a young version of Bergerac. I found it funny that even at the very mention of Jersey, people were already thinking about the series."

Malony went on to say that there was "a lot of excitement" when it was announced, adding: "And when friends and family found out, they all wanted to know about the car."

Read more:

But what can you expect from new-look Bergerac – and when does it arrive?

Read on for everything you need to know about the Bergerac reboot.

Bergerac premieres on U&Drama on Thursday 27th February 2025.

Bergerac cast: Who stars in the reboot?

Bergerac. U

The cast is as follows:

Damien Molony as Jim Bergerac

Zoë Wanamaker as Charlie Hungerford

Chloé Sweetlove as Kim Bergerac

Philip Glenister as Arthur Wakefield

Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton

Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier

Aidan McArdle as Pete Benedict

Timothy Renouf as Julien Wakefield

Stephen Wight as John Blakely

Ayesha Antoine as Chloe Havron

Celine Arden as Kara Malloy

Sasha Behar as Uma Dalal

Luke Nunn as Simon Calvert

Mark Cameron as Tim Bruce

Diana Vassalo as Mia Alves

Bergerac plot: What's it about?

Unlike the original, which followed a case of the week format, this series revolves around one investigation across the six episodes.

"It's great that we get to follow this huge journey, not only Jim's emotional rollercoaster, but also this gripping, edge of your seat, criminal investigation," said Malony.

In the first episode, the detective returns to work after being on compassionate leave following the death of his wife. But he's using drink to cope, which has caused a rift between him and his daughter.

Zoë Wanamaker and Damien Molony star in Bergerac. U

The official synopsis is as follows: "When a member of one of Jersey's wealthiest families is murdered, Chief of Police Uma Dalal wants their best detective on the case.

"Bergerac returns to work to help him become the formidable detective he once was, whilst also trying to prove to his daughter Kim and mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford that his life is back on track.

"The Wakefields, led by patriarch and businessman Arthur, are keeping their cards close to their chests, whilst a man from Bergerac’s past resurfaces to make a shocking accusation.

"Is Bergerac up to the job?"

Bergerac trailer: Is it available to watch?

You can watch the teaser trailer right now.

Bergerac premieres on U&Drama on Thursday 27th February 2025.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.