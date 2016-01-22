2016 marks 400 years since the birth of Shakespeare and the Bard's birthday celebrations are shaping up nicely, thanks to the announcement earlier this week that David Tennant will lead a live gala from the RSC stage in Stratford.

But that's not all. The second trilogy of films in the BBC's Hollow Crown series is also set for our screens this year with a star-studded cast that includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Hugh Bonneville, Sophie Okonedo and more.