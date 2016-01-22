Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench and Hugh Bonneville in brand new footage from The Hollow Crown
Sophie Okonedo, Keeley Hawes, Andrew Scott, Michael Gambon and Tom Sturridge also star in the BBC's new series of Shakespeare films
2016 marks 400 years since the birth of Shakespeare and the Bard's birthday celebrations are shaping up nicely, thanks to the announcement earlier this week that David Tennant will lead a live gala from the RSC stage in Stratford.
But that's not all. The second trilogy of films in the BBC's Hollow Crown series is also set for our screens this year with a star-studded cast that includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench, Hugh Bonneville, Sophie Okonedo and more.
And to top off our excitement, there's some brand new footage, full of crowns, cathedrals and cries for battle – all set to the tune of Jay Z and Kanye West's No Church in the Wild.
#TheHollowCrown, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Judi Dench & many more, returns soon to BBC Two #bbcshakespeare https://t.co/VE0zT2QfH3
— BBC Two (@BBCTwo) January 21, 2016
