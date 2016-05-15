Benedict Cumberbatch hailed as "extraordinary" Richard III in Hollow Crown
"A masterclass in acting," say fans
Benedict Cumberbatch has been hailed as "extraordinary" for his turn as Richard III in the latest edition of BBC's The Hollow Crown, with many dubbing it a "masterclass in acting".
The Corporation assembled a seriously star-studded cast for its second cycle of Hollow Crown films. From Hugh Bonneville to Judi Dench, Michael Gambon to Keeley Hawes, British acting royalty has been out in force to bring to life the Bard's history plays.
As for Cumberbatch's part in the second instalment last night, well, it's safe to say it was met with a whole lot of approval.
Some are already planning their second viewings
Admittedly, some still couldn't shake this image
While others are already predicting awards
There was certainly an interesting mixed mood online, as TV viewing was dominated by Shakespeare and Eurovision
For some it's the best bit of work they've seen yet
In summary: