Joining him on the list is his colleague, Sherlock writer and Doctor Who showrunner, Steven Moffat who gets an OBE – one down from a CBE and standing for Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Moffat has been given the gong “for services to drama”.

He said of his award: "I never thought I would get something like this. I’m astonished and more thrilled than I ever thought someone like me would be. I’m not the least bit cynical, or the least bit trying to be cool about it. I’m just really, really happy.”

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar this year for his portrayal of Stephen Hawking in the film The Theory of Everything, is also awarded an OBE with the same citation.

The honours list sees a Knighthood for Lenny Henry for his professional and charity work, something which the Comic Relief stalwart revealed earlier this week, telling Radio 2 host Chris Evans that the award made him feel like he had been "filled with lemonade".

A Knighthood also goes to singer Van Morrison for "services to the music industry and tourism in Northern Ireland."

Other notable recipients from the entertainment industry include Paddington creator Michael Bond who gets a CBE, as does Twelve Years a Slave actor and 2014 Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor.

There are also OBEs for broadcaster Nicky Campbell for his work as Patron of the British Association for Adoption and Fostering, singer Michael Ball, and actor Martin Clunes, known for his roles in Doc Martin and Men Behaving Badly.

There is an honorary knighthood for American actor Kevin Spacey, outgoing artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London and a CBE for TV presenter Loyd Grossman for "services to heritage".

From the world of sport, England’s Rugby World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson is awarded a CBE while former Welsh rugby star Jonathan Davies gets an OBE.

The Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Saturday 13th June, recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people right across the UK.

There are 86 years between the oldest and youngest recipients on this list – an MBE goes to 103­-year­-old Dr William Frankland, a pioneer in allergy research who introduced this specialism to the UK, and a gong for 17­-year­-old Natasha Lambert who was born with athetoid cerebral palsy and is recognised for her charitable fundraising. She gets a British Empire Medal, known as a BEM.

In total, 1,163 people have received an award, with 70 per cent of the recipients people who have undertaken outstanding work in their communities either in a voluntary or paid capacity.

There are 595 female candidates on the list, representing 51% of the total.