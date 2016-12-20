You know one of those friendships you just want to squish yourself in the middle of? Like Mel and Sue on Bake Off or Jason Segel and Paul Rudd in THAT interview? Well, here’s another one: Sherlock and Watson aka Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

Advertisement

They had an absolute love-fest at the Sherlock screening at London's Ham Yard Hotel last night. Could this trump the Hiddlebatch bromance? Is this... Cumberman?