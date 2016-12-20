You know one of those friendships you just want to squish yourself in the middle of? Like Mel and Sue on Bake Off or Jason Segel and Paul Rudd in THAT interview? Well, here’s another one: Sherlock and Watson aka Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

They had an absolute love-fest at the Sherlock screening at London's Ham Yard Hotel last night. Could this trump the Hiddlebatch bromance? Is this... Cumberman?

Just two friends, joshing around

Look at them, living their lives, not a care in the world

I mean, this one’s better than the bucket of sloths video on YouTube

And here, with the whole gang. What a delight.

Sherlock series four will begin on New Year's Day at 8.30pm on BBC1

