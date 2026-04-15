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Ben Coyle-Larner AKA Loyle Carner reveals how he came to star in BBC drama Mint, and details 'uncomfortable' character
Coyle-Larner plays Arran in the eight-part, genre-bending series.
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Published: Wednesday, 15 April 2026 at 11:14 am
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