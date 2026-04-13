❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Mint creator reveals how "intimate" series differs from other crime dramas – and why it doesn’t include one common element
The BBC series comes from Scrapper writer/director Charlotte Regan.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 issues for £10
Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 12:01 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £1 per week
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists and more, all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad