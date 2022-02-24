When is Bel-Air episode 5 released in the UK?

It’s hardly surprising then that amid a wave of nostalgia for the iconic show, a reboot has landed .

Over two decades since it stopped airing, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is still revisited endlessly by fans and discovered by new audiences thanks to streaming services.

The revival follows a similar plot to the original sitcom, with teenager Will (Jabari Banks) sent across the United States from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air after getting into trouble in his neighbourhood, but this time the story has been updated to fit a modern setting.

Talking to Looper about the inspiration behind the reboot, director Morgan Cooper recently said: “The vision hit me at once and said, ‘What if we grounded these characters that we know and love from the sitcom in modern-day life in America? What would that look like?’ The groundwork and the framework of that original story from the sitcom lends itself so well to a drama."

He continued: “It was a crazy creative idea, and I always say, ‘What happens if you actually listen to that idea and you follow through with it?’ That’s what I decided to do, and several years later, we’re six days out from releasing our show to the world… I’m full of gratitude.”

The reboot has impressed fans of the original so far, but when is the next episode coming out? Here's everything you need to know about Bel-Air's episode 5 release date...

Bel-Air episode 5 release date UK

Bel-Air’s fifth episode will be available to watch from Monday 28th February 2022 on Sky and NOW.

For US viewers, the episode will be available to stream a little bit earlier – from Thursday 24th February 2022 – over on Peacock.

When do new episodes of Bel-Air come out?

UK audiences were treated to the reboot’s first three episodes on Monday 14th February, with subsequent instalments scheduled to premiere each Monday.

There will be 10 episodes in total, so there’s still a lot to look forward to.

What's more, Bel-Air received a two-season order when given the go-ahead by Peacock, so there are even more episodes on the horizon. Exciting stuff!

Bel-Air episode 5 will be available to stream on Sky and NOW from Monday 28th February 2022. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV here. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

