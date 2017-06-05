The onetime sparkly, vivacious and outgoing woman meets an embodiment of the illness who is casting a dark shadow over her life and won’t rest until she is a shadow of her former self...

The short form drama – each episode is just ten-minutes long - is being made by Mellor’s production company Rollem Productions and is the first Rollem show not written by Mellor (main picture), writer of TV hits including Band of Gold, In the Club and The Syndicate.

Overshadowed also aims to do its bit for female representation in TV as well: it is the product of a female writers room (Eva O’Connor and Hildegard Ryan), has a female producer (Sian Palfrey) and a female director (co-writer Ryan).

It also boasts an almost entirely female cast with newcomer Callie Cooke co-starring as Imogen’s friend Sky.

The drama has just started filming for a likely broadcast towards the end of the year.