Gibb said, “I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to adapt this beautiful story. Emma has created an extraordinary heroine in Maud - she’s funny, tenacious, loyal - while also giving us a moving portrait of dementia from the inside out.”

The BBC’s controller of drama commissioning Piers Wenger added, “Part detective story, part portrait of a fracturing mind, Andrea Gibb’s witty, sensitive adaptation of Emma Healey’s novel brings this first-hand account of experiencing dementia to life.”

Healey's debut novel hit the top five of the Sunday Times bestseller list and won the Costa First Novel Award in January this year.

More like this

Advertisement

Casting will announced in the coming months, with an expected broadcast next year.