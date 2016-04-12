The BBC is looking seriously into a drama adaptation of The Blue Room, his 1964 non-Maigret novel and is developing a script.

The blue room of the title is in the Hôtel des Voyageurs in Triant, a nondescript French country town near Paris where two lovers meet… before things take a dark turn.

The novel was described by the Irish novelist John Banville as a “wondrous achievement, brief, inexorable…utterly compelling”. So the omens are not unpromising.