BBC plan adaptation of Maigret writer's novel The Blue Room
The BBC is considering turning Georges Simenon's 1964 novel about two lovers into a TV drama
If you’ve been (or should that be Bean?) enjoying Rowan Atkinson’s turn as Inspector Maigret on ITV, then there is good news.
RadioTimes.com can reveal that it’s not the only thing from the pen of the detective’s Belgian creator Georges Simenon that is stirring interest in British TV circles.
The BBC is looking seriously into a drama adaptation of The Blue Room, his 1964 non-Maigret novel and is developing a script.
The blue room of the title is in the Hôtel des Voyageurs in Triant, a nondescript French country town near Paris where two lovers meet… before things take a dark turn.
The novel was described by the Irish novelist John Banville as a “wondrous achievement, brief, inexorable…utterly compelling”. So the omens are not unpromising.