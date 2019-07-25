Thorne, whose credits include Kiri, the upcoming His Dark Materials adaptation and National Treasure, said: “As a parent of a three year old I've looked at the cases in the media about 'best interests' with some fascination and a little dread. When the worst happens, how do you keep your head when everything around you feels wrong?

"We are going to try and tell a nuanced story that talks about this issue from all sides. I'm so happy to be working with Piers Wenger and the BBC again and to be part of the great folk at Chapter One Pictures. ”

Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, said: “This heartbreaking story delves deep into the inner turmoil these two parents experience when faced with their worst nightmare. Jack Thorne’s talent for tackling the most complex and challenging real life stories with consideration, wisdom and vision will make this a series to remember.”

Filming will begin in 2020, with casting announced at a later date.