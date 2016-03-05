According to sources, work on the new series could begin as early as April.

The first series was adapted by theatre director David Farr however it is not yet clear who will pen the new series or what it will be based on. Le Carre (pictured below filming a cameo in the series) did not write a sequel to the 1994 source book and his next published work is a memoir due to be published in the autumn.

The first episode of The Night Manager was watched by 8.3 million viewers and garnered critical acclaim for its excellent cast, thrilling plotting and stunning locations.

It cost around £3m an hour – around half of that sum provided by the BBC with the rest of the bill footed by co-production partners.

Speaking before the release of the first series, Simon Cornwell, the son of the author and executive producer of the programme, said he “would love to do more with the BBC but I don’t want to tempt fate with telling you what we have in the works”.

A senior BBC source said that “nothing was confirmed”, but another source added that the Corporation was “hopeful” about bringing the show back.

