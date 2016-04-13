Yet there is one man who is party to all sorts of spoilers: President Barack Obama.

That's right, Obama, 44th President of the United States, has seen Game of Thrones season six. He knows whether Jon Snow is really dead and all sorts of other juicy plot points.

"Finding out the President wanted advanced copies of the episodes was an 'aha' moment," creator Dan Weiss said at the season six premiere in LA earlier this week. "That was a very strange moment."

More like this

Asked whether they'd complied and sent the POTUS his preview copies, Weiss replied: "Yes. He’s the leader of the free world."

Weiss' co-creator David Benioff agreed. "When the commander-in-chief says 'I want to see advanced episodes,' what are you gonna do?"

So maybe avoid Obama's Twitter until after the series airs.

Advertisement

Catch up with Barack Obama from Monday 25th April when Game of Thrones premieres on Sky Atlantic