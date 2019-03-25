Corrupt copper Niels's bearded accomplice was seen creeping into Europol officer Genevieve Taylor's darkened flat brandishing a meat cleaver towards the end of the episode, and when Genevieve (Jessica Raine) arrived home and – sensing something was not right – picked up a pair of scissors, viewers were expecting nasty scenes to ensue.

Instead, after doing a quick round of her apartment, she concluded she'd just been imaging things and Meat Cleaver Man was never seen again...

Viewers had their own theories about what might have happened...

More like this

Meanwhile, the scenes spawned suggestions of a brutal upgrade for a popular game...

...and left some worrying that Mr Cleaver might be about to turn up when they least expected it...

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 25 March 2019