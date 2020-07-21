Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video?

The series is currently due to drop on Amazon Prime Video on August 4th 2020.

Bandish Bandits cast

Set in Jodhpur, the Amazon Original series stars Indian actors Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) and Shreya Chaudhary (Dear Maya) as Radhe and Tamanna respectively.

While Radhe is trained in Indian classical music, Tamanna is a famous pop star - however, opposites attract and the pair team up for a musical collaboration, dubbing themselves the "Bandish Bandits".

More like this

The series synopsis teases that the pair "set out together on a journey of self-discovery to see if opposites, though they might attract, can also adapt and go the long haul."

The ten-part series also features original music, composed by the Bollywood trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

"Bandish Bandits is a blend of Indian traditions seeped in music that beautifully describes young love, ambition, passion and family values in a simple, yet powerful manner,” Bhowmik told Gulf News and assorted press.

Bandish Bandits trailer

You can watch the Amazon Prime Video trailer for Bandish Bandits below.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

Advertisement

In the mood for a film? Check out our guide to the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video.