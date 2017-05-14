BAFTA TV Awards 2017: Adeel Akhtar wins Best Actor
Adeel Akhtar, Benedict Cumberbatch, Babou Ceesay and Robbie Coltrane were fighting it out for the hotly contested prize
Murdered By My Father's Adeel Akhtar has won the prize for Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Babou Ceesay (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Robbie Coltrane (National Treasure) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.
This year's BAFTA nominations were ruled by The Crown with five nods, followed by BBC3’s Fleabag, BBC1’s Happy Valley and one-off BBC drama Damilola, Our Loved Boy – all with three nominations.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2016, meaning the likes of Taboo, Broadchurch and The Moorside were not considered for tonight's ceremony.