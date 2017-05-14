Murdered By My Father's Adeel Akhtar has won the prize for Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Babou Ceesay (Damilola, Our Loved Boy), Robbie Coltrane (National Treasure) and Benedict Cumberbatch (The Hollow Crown: The Wars of the Roses).



The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Sue Perkins and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Ant and Dec, Olivia Colman, Thandie Newton and Ed Balls.