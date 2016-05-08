Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall) has won won the prize for Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Ben Whishaw (London Spy), Idris Elba (Luther) and Stephen Graham (This is England '90).

The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Graham Norton and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Tom Hiddleston, Martin Freeman and Aidan Turner who was left out of the Best Actor shortlist.

This year's BAFTA nominations were dominated by Wolf Hall with four nods, followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece.

In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2015, meaning that Sherlock – which aired on New Year's Day – was not considered for tonight's ceremony.

