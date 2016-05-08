BAFTA TV Awards 2016: Wolf Hall's Mark Rylance wins Best Actor
Tonight's ceremony saw the stars of London Spy, Luther, Wolf Hall and This is England '90 battling it out in the leading actor category
Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall) has won won the prize for Leading Actor at the British Academy Television Awards, seeing off competition from Ben Whishaw (London Spy), Idris Elba (Luther) and Stephen Graham (This is England '90).
The ceremony, held at Royal Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Graham Norton and attended by British TV's biggest stars including Tom Hiddleston, Martin Freeman and Aidan Turner who was left out of the Best Actor shortlist.
This year's BAFTA nominations were dominated by Wolf Hall with four nods, followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2015, meaning that Sherlock – which aired on New Year's Day – was not considered for tonight's ceremony.