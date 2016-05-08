This is England 90's Chanel Cresswell has won the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2016 BAFTA TV Awards, seeing off competition from Doctor Who's Michelle Gomez, River's Lesley Manville and The Enfield Haunting's Eleanor Worthington-Cox.



The ceremony, held at Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Graham Norton and attended by the biggest stars of 2015's TV schedule including Maisie Williams, Aidan Turner, Mark Rylance and Idris Elba.