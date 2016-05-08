BAFTA TV Awards 2016: This is England 90's Chanel Cresswell wins Best Supporting Actress
The stars of Doctor Who, The Enfield Haunting, This is England '90 and River fought it out in the supporting category
This is England 90's Chanel Cresswell has won the prize for Best Supporting Actress at the 2016 BAFTA TV Awards, seeing off competition from Doctor Who's Michelle Gomez, River's Lesley Manville and The Enfield Haunting's Eleanor Worthington-Cox.
The ceremony, held at Festival Hall on London's Southbank, was hosted by Graham Norton and attended by the biggest stars of 2015's TV schedule including Maisie Williams, Aidan Turner, Mark Rylance and Idris Elba.
Going into the evening, the shortlist was led by Wolf Hall with four nominations – including lead acting nods for Rylance and co-star Claire Foy – closely followed by Peter Kay's Car Share and This is England '90 with three apiece.
In order to be eligible for this year's shortlist, programmes must have aired between 1st January and 31st December 2015, meaning the likes of Sherlock, Happy Valley, War and Peace and Line of Duty were not considered.