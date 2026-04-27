The winners of the BAFTA Television Craft Awards 2026 have been announced, with Adolescence and The Celebrity Traitors leading the way.

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Both shows received two wins each, with Adolescence winning the BAFTA for director: fiction for Philip Barantini and sound: fiction, while The Celebrity Traitors took home entertainment craft team and sound: factual.

Meanwhile, Grenfell: Uncovered writer Olaide Sadiq and Just Act Normal writer Janice Okoh both won emerging talent awards, while Laurence Cawsey received director: multicamera for Super Sunday – Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur.

First-time BAFTA winners included Will Smith, who took home the BAFTA for writer: drama for Slow Horses, while Maja Meschede received costume design for A Thousand Blows.

Other first-time winners included Ryan Kernaghan for Trespasses in photography & lighting: fiction, Philippa Mumford for Juice in production design, Rob Coldstream for Vietnam: The War That Changed America in director: factual, Jessica Dannheisser for The Last Musician of Auschwitz in original music: factual, and Tom Rowlands for Mussolini: Son of the Century in original music: fiction.

Previous BAFTA winner Jack Rooke picked up the BAFTA for writer: comedy for Big Boys, while Simone Pennant MBE received a BAFTA television craft special award.

Claudia Winkleman in The Celebrity Traitors. BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Elsewhere, the team behind The Very Small Creatures won the BAFTA for children’s craft team, while the team behind the make-up and hair design for Amadeus won the BAFTA in that category. Scripted casting was won by the team behind Reunion.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by comedian Maisie Adam at The Brewery in London.

The Craft Awards precede the BAFTA TV Awards with P&O Cruises, which will be held on Sunday 10 May at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The ceremony will be hosted by Taskmaster presenter Greg Davies, and will be broadcast at 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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