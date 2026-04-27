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Adolescence and Celebrity Traitors lead the winners at BAFTA Television Craft Award 2026
Other big winners included Slow Horses, A Thousand Blows, Trespasses and The Last Musician of Auschwitz.
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Published: Monday, 27 April 2026 at 10:30 am
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