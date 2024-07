LEADING ACTOR

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH Sherlock – BBC One

TOBY JONES Marvellous – BBC Two

JAMES NESBITT The Missing – BBC One

JASON WATKINS The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies - ITV



LEADING ACTRESS

GEORGINA CAMPBELL Murdered by My Boyfriend – BBC Three

KEELEY HAWES Line of Duty – BBC Two

SARAH LANCASHIRE Happy Valley – BBC One

SHERIDAN SMITH Cilla - ITV

SUPPORTING ACTOR

ADEEL AKHTAR Utopia – Channel 4

JAMES NORTON Happy Valley – BBC One

STEPHEN REA The Honourable Woman – BBC Two

KEN STOTT The Missing – BBC One

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

GEMMA JONES Marvellous – BBC Two

VICKY MCCLURE Line of Duty – BBC Two

AMANDA REDMAN Tommy Cooper: Not like That, Like This - ITV

CHARLOTTE SPENCER Glue – E4

More like this

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

ANT AND DEC Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV

LEIGH FRANCIS Celebrity Juice – ITV2

GRAHAM NORTON The Graham Norton Show – BBC One

CLAUDIA WINKLEMAN Strictly Come Dancing – BBC One

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

OLIVIA COLMAN Rev. – BBC Two

TAMSIN GREIG Episodes – BBC Two

JESSICA HYNES W1A – BBC Two

CATHERINE TATE Catherine Tate’s Nan – BBC One

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

MATT BERRY Toast of London – Channel 4

HUGH BONNEVILLE W1A – BBC Two

TOM HOLLANDER Rev. – BBC Two

BRENDAN O’CARROLL Mrs Brown’s Boys – Christmas Special – BBC One

SINGLE DRAMA

A POET IN NEW YORK Aisling Walsh, Ruth Caleb, Andrew Davies, Griff Rhys Jones - Modern Television/BBC Two

COMMON Jimmy McGovern, David Blair, Colin McKeown, Donna Molloy – LA Productions/BBC One

MARVELLOUS Peter Bowker, Julian Farino, Katie Swinden, Patrick Spence – Fifty Fathoms/BBC Two

MURDERED BY MY BOYFRIEND Pier Wilkie, Regina Moriarty, Paul Andrew Williams, Darren Kemp – BBC/BBC Three

MINI-SERIES

CILLA Jeff Pope, Paul Whittington, Kwadjo Dajan, Robert Willis - ITV Studios/GroupM Entertainment/ITV

THE LOST HONOUR OF CHRISTOPHER JEFFERIES Gareth Neame, Peter Morgan, Roger Michell, Kevin Loader - Carnival Film and Television in assoc. with Free Range Films/ITV

OUR WORLD WAR Production Team – BBC Factual/BBC Three

PREY Chris Lunt, Nicola Shindler, Tom Sherry, Nick Murphy – Red Production Company/ITV

DRAMA SERIES

HAPPY VALLEY Sally Wainwright, Karen Lewis, Euros Lyn, Nicola Shindler – Red Production Company/BBC One

LINE OF DUTY Production Team – World Productions/BBC Two

THE MISSING Charlie Pattinson, Willow Grylls, Jack Williams, Harry Williams – New Pictures/BBC One

PEAKY BLINDERS Production Team - Caryn Mandabach Productions/Tiger Aspect Productions/BBC Two

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

CASUALTY Production Team – BBC Drama Production Wales/BBC One

CORONATION STREET Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

EASTENDERS Production Team – BBC Drama Production London/BBC One

HOLLYOAKS Bryan Kirkwood, Iain Macleod, Emily Gascoigne, Hannah Sowden – Lime Pictures/Channel 4

INTERNATIONAL

THE GOOD WIFE Production Team - CBS Television Studios in assoc. with Scott Free/King Size Prods/More4

HOUSE OF CARDS Beau Willimon, David Fincher, Joshua Donen, Kevin Spacey - Donen/Fincher/Roth and Trigger Street Productions, Inc. in assoc. with Media Rights Capital/Netflix

ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK Jenji Kohan, Lisa I.Vinnecour, Sara Hess, Sian Heder – Lionsgate Television/Netflix

TRUE DETECTIVE Nic Pizzolatto, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Scott Stephens, Steve Golin - HBO Entertainment in assoc. with Neon Black, Anonymous Content, Parliament of Owls and Passenger/ Sky Atlantic

FACTUAL SERIES

15,000 KIDS AND COUNTING Chris Eley, Brian Woods, Gwyn Jones, Fiona Jones – True Vision Productions/Channel 4

EDUCATING THE EAST END Production Team – Twofour/Channel 4

LIFE AND DEATH ROW Production Team – BBC Documentaries Production/BBC Three

PROTECTING OUR PARENTS Production Team – BBC Documentaries Production/BBC Two

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S CONQUEST OF THE SKIES 3D David Attenborough, Anthony Geffen, David Lee - Colossus Productions/SKY 3D

GRAYSON PERRY: WHO ARE YOU? Neil Crombie, Joe Evans – Swan Films/Channel 4

THE GREAT WAR: THE PEOPLE’S STORY Production Team – Shiver/ITV

OUR GAY WEDDING: THE MUSICAL Sean Murphy, Archie Baron - Wingspan Productions/Channel 4

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

BABY P: THE UNTOLD STORY Henry Singer, Jenny Saunders, Ben Stark, Simon Ford – Sandpaper Films/BBC One

CHILDREN OF SYRIA Robin Barnwell, Lyse Doucet, Bradley Manning, Lucy Hetherington – BBC/BBC Two

THE MINERS STRIKE AND ME Production Team – Shiver/ITV

THE PAEDOPHILE HUNTER Dan Reed - Amos Pictures/Channel 4

FEATURES

GEORGE CLARKE’S AMAZING SPACES Will Daws, Jamie Wightman, Stuart Cabb – Plum Pictures/Channel 4

GRAND DESIGNS Production Team – Boundless (part of Fremantle Media UK)/Channel 4

THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF Anna Beattie, Samantha Beddoes, Andy Devonshire, Simon Evans – Love Productions/BBC One

LONG LOST FAMILY Sally Benton, Clare Bradbury, Colette Flight, Kate Scholefield – Wall To Wall/ITV

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

THE APPRENTICE Production Team – Boundless/BBC One

I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! Production Team – ITV Studios/ITV

THE ISLAND WITH BEAR GRYLLS Ben Mitchell, Tim Whitwell, Bear Grylls, Delbert Shoopman -Shine/ Bear Grylls Ventures Co-Production/Channel 4

THE UNDATEABLES Sarah Spencer, Martha Constable – Betty TV/Channel 4

CURRENT AFFAIRS

CHILDREN ON THE FRONTLINE (DISPATCHES) Production Team – ITN Productions/Channel 4

EBOLA FRONTLINE (PANORAMA) Steve Grandison, Lucie Kon, Karen Edwards, Fabio Basone – Blakeway Productions/BBC One

INSIDE KENYA’S DEATH SQUADS (AL JAZEERA INVESTIGATES) Simon Boazman, Kris Jepson, Chris Olivotos, Phil Rees – Al Jazeera Network/Al Jazeera English

TERROR AT THE MALL (THIS WORLD) Dan Reed, Mark Towns, Sarah Waldron, George Carey – Amos Pictures/BBC Two

NEWS COVERAGE

BBC NEWS AT TEN Production Team – BBC News/BBC One

CHANNEL 4 NEWS – INSIDE GAZA: CHILDREN UNDER FIRE Jon Snow, Ben de Pear, Nevine Mabro – Channel 4 News/Channel 4

ITV NEWS AT TEN: IRAQ CRISIS Production Team – ITN for ITV News/ITV

SKY NEWS LIVE AT FIVE: EBOLA Alex Crawford, Garwen McLuckie, Nick Ludlam – Sky News/Sky News

SPORT & LIVE EVENT

2014 FA CUP SEMI FINAL HULL CITY V SHEFFIELD UNITED Production Team – Sunset + Vine/BT Sport 1

MONTY PYTHON (MOSTLY) LIVE: ONE DOWN, FIVE TO GO Production Team - Phil McIntyre Entertainment Hipgnosis/Gold

TOUR DE FRANCE, 2014, STAGE 1 Steve Docherty, Carolyn Viccari, James Venner – Vsquared/ITV

WW1 REMEMBERED – FROM THE BATTLEFIELD & WESTMINSTER ABBEYProduction Team – BBC Productions/BBC Two

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME ***

ANT AND DEC’S SATURDAY NIGHT TAKEAWAY Production Team – ITV Studios/Mitre Television/ITV

DYNAMO: MAGICIAN IMPOSSIBLE Lucy Ansbro, Dan Albion, Alex Hartman, Debbie Young - Phil McIntyre Entertainment Ltd / Inner Circle Films / Red Rocket/ Watch

STRICTLY COME DANCING Louise Rainbow, Nikki Parsons, Vanessa Clark, Jason Gilkison – BBC Entertainment/BBC One

THE VOICE Production Team – Wall to Wall/BBC One

COMEDY AND COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

CHARLIE BROOKER’S WEEKLY WIPE Charlie Brooker, Annabel Jones, Nick Vaughan-Smith, Ali Marlow - Endemol UK/BBC Two

THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Jon Magnusson, Graham Stuart, Graham Norton, Steve Smith – So Television/BBC One

STEWART LEE’S COMEDY VEHICLE Stewart Lee, Richard Webb, Tim Kirkby -BBC Comedy Production London/BBC Two

WOULD I LIE TO YOU Peter Holmes, Rachel Ablett, Ruth Phillips, Richard Cohen –Zeppotron/BBC One

SCRIPTED COMEDY

DETECTORISTS Production Team - Channel X North and Lola Entertainment/BBC Four

HARRY & PAUL’S STORY OF THE TWOS Harry Enfield, Paul Whitehouse, Ed Bye, Bradley Adams – Balloon Entertainment/BBC Two

MOONE BOY Chris O’Dowd, Nick Vincent Murphy, Ted Dowd, Ian Fitzgibbon - Baby Cow Productions/ Hot Cod / Sprout Pictures / Grand Pictures/Sky 1

THE WRONG MANS Jim Field Smith, Mathew Baynton, James Corden - A BBC Comedy/Hulu co-production/BBC Two

RADIO TIMES AUDIENCE AWARD

Cilla

EastEnders

Game of Thrones

The Great British Bake Off

The Missing

Sherlock

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing