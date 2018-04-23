The HBO phenomenon took home the award for costume design (Michele Clapton) and production design (Deborah Riley & Rob Cameron), while Three Girls was awarded for directing (Philippa Lowthorpe) and editing in fiction (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle), and writer Nicole Taylor was recognised for best writing in a drama series.

Netflix's The Crown also picked up two awards, for sound and photography and lighting (Adriano Goldman) in a fictional TV series.

The ceremony was hosted by Episodes star Stephen Mangan, and also featured a special award for Game of Thrones to recognise its "outstanding contribution" to “revolutionising” the various disciplines involved in bringing the spectacular smash-hit fantasy drama to the screen.

Bafta Craft TV Awards 2018 – winners in full

SPECIAL AWARD

GAME OF THRONES

More like this

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

DAISY MAY COOPER (Writer), CHARLIE COOPER (Writer) This Country – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC3

BERNARD MACMAHON (Director), ALLISON McGOURTY (Writer, Producer and Music Supervisor) Arena, American Epic, The Sessions – Lo-Max Films / Wildwood Enterprises / BBC Arena / BBC4

CHARLOTTE WOLF (Writer) Inspector George Gently (Episode 1) – Company Pictures / BBC1

TOM PURSEY (Producer and Director) Fighting Cancer: My Online Diary – AMOS Pictures / Channel 4

COSTUME DESIGN sponsored by CARAT London

MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic

ALISON McCOSH Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

JANE PETRIE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOANNA EATWELL Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

CHARLIE RUSSELL Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC2

ANNA HALL Catching a Killer: The Search for Natalie Hemming – True Vision / Channel 4

WILL YAPP The Real Full Monty – Spun Gold TV / ITV

XAVIER ALFORD Drugsland: Heroin Love Story – BBC Studios' Unscripted Productions / Open University/ BBC Three

DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios

PHILIPPA LOWTHORPE Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1

JANE CAMPION Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC2

MACKENZIE CROOK Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC4

PAUL WHITTINGTON Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

JULIA KNOWLES World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC1

CHRIS POWER Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV

JAMES MORGAN Wild Alaska Live – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC1

NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC1

EDITING: FACTUAL

WILL GRAYBURN Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC2

ANNA PRICE Louis Theroux: Dark States (Heroin Town) – BBC Studios' Documentary Unit / BBC2

GED MURPHY David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC2

MATT MEECH Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR / BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9/ BBC1

NIGEL BUCK Blue Planet II (The Deep) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR / BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9/ BBC1

EDITING: FICTION

ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1

ANDREW JOHN McCLELLAND Line of Duty (Episode 4) – World Productions / BBC1

DAN ROBERTS Peaky Blinders (Episode 5) – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

PIA DI CIAULA The Crown (Episode 9) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam

NIGEL CATMUR, DAVID COLE, KATE DAWKINS, KEVIN DUFF World War1 Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC2

DAVE DAVEY, DAVID TENCH, DOMINIC TOLFTS, KEVIN DUFF The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV

JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, PATRICK DOHERTY, DAVID NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC1

RICHARD VALENTINE, TOBY ALINGTON, SIMON SANDERS1 Love Manchester – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC1

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Make-up Artist Magazine

JAN ARCHIBALD, ERIKA ÖKVIST, AUDREY DOYLE Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

CHRISSIE BAKER The Miniaturist – The Forge / BBC1

JACQUELINE FOWLER Gunpowder – Kudos / Thriker Films / BBC1

LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

ORIGINAL MUSIC

JOCELYN POOK King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC2

KATYA MIHAILOVA Born to be Free: Saving Russia’s Whales – Roast Beef Productions / Channel 4

MAX RICHTER Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

NICO MUHLY Howards End – Playground Entertainment / BBC1

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm

CAMERA TEAM Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1

DANIEL VERNON, DANIEL DEWSBURY The Detectives: Murder on the Streets – Minnow Films / Open University / BBC2

FADI AL-HALABI, HASSAN KATTAN, THAER MOHAMMED Storyville, Last Men in Aleppo (Storyville) – Larm Film / Aleppo Media Centre / Kloos & Co. Medien / BBC4

OLIVIER SARBIL The Fight for Mosul (Dispatches) – Mongoose Pictures / Frontline PBS / Channel 4

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown (Episode 4) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOHANN PERRY Against the Law – BBC Studios' Documentary Unit / BBC2

MARK PATTEN Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

STEPHAN PEHRSSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft

DEBORAH RILEY, ROB CAMERON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic

JOEL COLLINS, PHIL SIMS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

PAT CAMPBELL The State – Archery Pictures / Channel 4

SOUND: FACTUAL

GRAHAM WILD, TIM OWENS, KATE HOPKINS Blue Planet II (Coral Reefs) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1

ANDY DEACON, KEVIN DUFF, ANDY JAMES, MARK McLOUGHLIN World War1 Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC2

GRAHAM WILD, GEORGE FRY, JAMES BURCHILL Mountain: Life at the Extreme (Himalaya) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC2

KARL MAINZER, ROWAN JENNINGS, ADAM SCOURFIELD, SEAN O’NEIL David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC2

RUSSELL EDWARDS, TRISTAN POWELL, ROBERT ENTWISTLE, MARC WOJTANOWSKI The Grand Tour – W Chump and Sons / Amazon

SOUND: FICTION

SOUND TEAM Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

FORBES NOONAN, BEN NORRINGTON, JIM GODDARD, GRANT BRIDGEMAN Peaky Blinders (Episode 6) – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2

SOUND TEAM Sherlock – Hartswood Films / BBC1

SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

JOHN RODDA, TIM CAVAGIN, KENNY CLARK, MICHAEL MAROUSSAS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS sponsored by Autodesk

DNEG TV, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, RUSSELL McLEAN, JOEL COLLINS Metalhead (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

BLUEBOLT, COLIN GORRY EFFECTS LTD, ADAM GLASMAN, ROB PIZZEY Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1

ONE OF US, ASA SHOUL, CHRISTOPHER REYNOLDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

THOMAS HORTON, FREEFOLK, DOUBLE NEGATIVE, NVIZIBLE Emerald City – NBC Universal / 5Star

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

WILLIAM BARTLETT SS-GB – Sid Gentle Films / BBC1

BDH CREATIVE Blue Planet II - BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1

LIQUID TV Have I Got News for You – Hat Trick Productions / BBC1

MORGAN BERINGER Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC2

WRITER: COMEDY

STEVE PEMBERTON, REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC2

DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC Three

PAUL COLEMAN, PETER KAY, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC1

SHARON HORGAN, ROB DELANEY Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4

Advertisement

WRITER: DRAMA

NICOLE TAYLOR Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1

CHARLIE BROOKER Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix

PETER MORGAN The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix

STEVEN KNIGHT Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2