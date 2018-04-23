Three Girls and Game of Thrones lead Bafta TV Craft Awards 2018
The dramas picked up three awards each, while Netflix's The Crown took home two
BBC1 mini-series Three Girls and Game of Thrones were the big winners at the Bafta Craft Awards 2018 on Sunday night.
The HBO phenomenon took home the award for costume design (Michele Clapton) and production design (Deborah Riley & Rob Cameron), while Three Girls was awarded for directing (Philippa Lowthorpe) and editing in fiction (Úna Ní Dhonghaíle), and writer Nicole Taylor was recognised for best writing in a drama series.
Netflix's The Crown also picked up two awards, for sound and photography and lighting (Adriano Goldman) in a fictional TV series.
The ceremony was hosted by Episodes star Stephen Mangan, and also featured a special award for Game of Thrones to recognise its "outstanding contribution" to “revolutionising” the various disciplines involved in bringing the spectacular smash-hit fantasy drama to the screen.
Bafta Craft TV Awards 2018 – winners in full
SPECIAL AWARD
GAME OF THRONES
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT
DAISY MAY COOPER (Writer), CHARLIE COOPER (Writer) This Country – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC3
BERNARD MACMAHON (Director), ALLISON McGOURTY (Writer, Producer and Music Supervisor) Arena, American Epic, The Sessions – Lo-Max Films / Wildwood Enterprises / BBC Arena / BBC4
CHARLOTTE WOLF (Writer) Inspector George Gently (Episode 1) – Company Pictures / BBC1
TOM PURSEY (Producer and Director) Fighting Cancer: My Online Diary – AMOS Pictures / Channel 4
COSTUME DESIGN sponsored by CARAT London
MICHELE CLAPTON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic
ALISON McCOSH Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2
JANE PETRIE The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
JOANNA EATWELL Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
CHARLIE RUSSELL Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC2
ANNA HALL Catching a Killer: The Search for Natalie Hemming – True Vision / Channel 4
WILL YAPP The Real Full Monty – Spun Gold TV / ITV
XAVIER ALFORD Drugsland: Heroin Love Story – BBC Studios' Unscripted Productions / Open University/ BBC Three
DIRECTOR: FICTION sponsored by 3 Mills Studios
PHILIPPA LOWTHORPE Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1
JANE CAMPION Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC2
MACKENZIE CROOK Detectorists – Channel X North / Treasure Trove Productions / Lola Entertainment / BBC4
PAUL WHITTINGTON Little Boy Blue – ITV Studios / ITV
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
JULIA KNOWLES World War One Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC1
CHRIS POWER Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway – ITV Studios / Mitre Television / ITV
JAMES MORGAN Wild Alaska Live – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC1
NIKKI PARSONS Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC1
EDITING: FACTUAL
WILL GRAYBURN Chris Packham: Asperger’s and Me – Raw TV / BBC2
ANNA PRICE Louis Theroux: Dark States (Heroin Town) – BBC Studios' Documentary Unit / BBC2
GED MURPHY David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC2
MATT MEECH Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR / BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9/ BBC1
NIGEL BUCK Blue Planet II (The Deep) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR / BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9/ BBC1
EDITING: FICTION
ÚNA NÍ DHONGHAÍLE Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1
ANDREW JOHN McCLELLAND Line of Duty (Episode 4) – World Productions / BBC1
DAN ROBERTS Peaky Blinders (Episode 5) – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2
PIA DI CIAULA The Crown (Episode 9) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM sponsored by Hotcam
NIGEL CATMUR, DAVID COLE, KATE DAWKINS, KEVIN DUFF World War1 Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC2
DAVE DAVEY, DAVID TENCH, DOMINIC TOLFTS, KEVIN DUFF The Voice UK – ITV Studios / Talpa / ITV
JASON GILKISON, MARK KENYON, PATRICK DOHERTY, DAVID NEWTON Strictly Come Dancing – BBC Studios / BBC1
RICHARD VALENTINE, TOBY ALINGTON, SIMON SANDERS1 Love Manchester – BBC Studios / SB Projects / BBC1
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN sponsored by MAC Cosmetics and Make-up Artist Magazine
JAN ARCHIBALD, ERIKA ÖKVIST, AUDREY DOYLE Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1
CHRISSIE BAKER The Miniaturist – The Forge / BBC1
JACQUELINE FOWLER Gunpowder – Kudos / Thriker Films / BBC1
LOZ SCHIAVO Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2
ORIGINAL MUSIC
JOCELYN POOK King Charles III – Drama Republic / BBC2
KATYA MIHAILOVA Born to be Free: Saving Russia’s Whales – Roast Beef Productions / Channel 4
MAX RICHTER Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1
NICO MUHLY Howards End – Playground Entertainment / BBC1
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL sponsored by The Farm
CAMERA TEAM Blue Planet II (One Ocean) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1
DANIEL VERNON, DANIEL DEWSBURY The Detectives: Murder on the Streets – Minnow Films / Open University / BBC2
FADI AL-HALABI, HASSAN KATTAN, THAER MOHAMMED Storyville, Last Men in Aleppo (Storyville) – Larm Film / Aleppo Media Centre / Kloos & Co. Medien / BBC4
OLIVIER SARBIL The Fight for Mosul (Dispatches) – Mongoose Pictures / Frontline PBS / Channel 4
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
ADRIANO GOLDMAN The Crown (Episode 4) – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
JOHANN PERRY Against the Law – BBC Studios' Documentary Unit / BBC2
MARK PATTEN Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1
STEPHAN PEHRSSON USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
PRODUCTION DESIGN sponsored by Microsoft
DEBORAH RILEY, ROB CAMERON Game of Thrones – HBO Programming / Bighead, Littlehead / Television 360 / Startling Television / Sky Atlantic
JOEL COLLINS, PHIL SIMS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
MARTIN CHILDS, ALISON HARVEY The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
PAT CAMPBELL The State – Archery Pictures / Channel 4
SOUND: FACTUAL
GRAHAM WILD, TIM OWENS, KATE HOPKINS Blue Planet II (Coral Reefs) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1
ANDY DEACON, KEVIN DUFF, ANDY JAMES, MARK McLOUGHLIN World War1 Remembered: Passchendaele – BBC Studios / BBC2
GRAHAM WILD, GEORGE FRY, JAMES BURCHILL Mountain: Life at the Extreme (Himalaya) – BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC2
KARL MAINZER, ROWAN JENNINGS, ADAM SCOURFIELD, SEAN O’NEIL David Bowie: The Last Five Years – BBC Studios / BBC2
RUSSELL EDWARDS, TRISTAN POWELL, ROBERT ENTWISTLE, MARC WOJTANOWSKI The Grand Tour – W Chump and Sons / Amazon
SOUND: FICTION
SOUND TEAM Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1
FORBES NOONAN, BEN NORRINGTON, JIM GODDARD, GRANT BRIDGEMAN Peaky Blinders (Episode 6) – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2
SOUND TEAM Sherlock – Hartswood Films / BBC1
SOUND TEAM The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
JOHN RODDA, TIM CAVAGIN, KENNY CLARK, MICHAEL MAROUSSAS USS Callister (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS sponsored by Autodesk
DNEG TV, JEAN-CLEMENT SORET, RUSSELL McLEAN, JOEL COLLINS Metalhead (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
BLUEBOLT, COLIN GORRY EFFECTS LTD, ADAM GLASMAN, ROB PIZZEY Taboo – Scott Free London / Hardy Son & Baker / BBC1
ONE OF US, ASA SHOUL, CHRISTOPHER REYNOLDS The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
THOMAS HORTON, FREEFOLK, DOUBLE NEGATIVE, NVIZIBLE Emerald City – NBC Universal / 5Star
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
WILLIAM BARTLETT SS-GB – Sid Gentle Films / BBC1
BDH CREATIVE Blue Planet II - BBC Studios' Natural History Unit / BBC Worldwide / Open University / WDR/ BBC America / Tencent / France Televisions / CCTV9 / BBC1
LIQUID TV Have I Got News for You – Hat Trick Productions / BBC1
MORGAN BERINGER Top of the Lake: China Girl – See-Saw Films / BBC2
WRITER: COMEDY
STEVE PEMBERTON, REECE SHEARSMITH Inside No. 9 – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC2
DAISY MAY COOPER, CHARLIE COOPER This Country – BBC Studios Comedy / BBC Three
PAUL COLEMAN, PETER KAY, SIAN GIBSON Peter Kay’s Car Share – Goodnight Vienna Productions / BBC1
SHARON HORGAN, ROB DELANEY Catastrophe – Avalon Television / Merman / Birdbath Productions / Channel 4
WRITER: DRAMA
NICOLE TAYLOR Three Girls – BBC Studios Drama / Studio Lambert / BBC1
CHARLIE BROOKER Hang the DJ (Black Mirror) – House of Tomorrow / Netflix
PETER MORGAN The Crown – Left Bank Pictures / Netflix
STEVEN KNIGHT Peaky Blinders – Caryn Mandabach Productions / Tiger Aspect Productions / BBC2