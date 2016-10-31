"Bad things come at night" in new teaser for Fortitude series 2
The next episodes of the Arctic drama look very chilling indeed...
Here’s something that’ll get you in the mood for Halloween/rocking yourself back and forwards until it all goes away: Fortitude has just dropped a downright terrifying new trailer.
If these flashes of screams, weapons and gore are anything to go by then we can expect another series of murders and mystery in Arctic Norway. Oh, the “demon among us” and the “bad things that come out at night” don’t sound too friendly, either.
The deadliest place on Earth. #Fortitude returns January 2017 starring Dennis Quaid, so watch Series 1 on #SkyBoxSets now. #Halloween
— Sky Atlantic (@skyatlantic) October 25, 2016
The chiller thriller, topping off its ensemble cast with new recruits Dennis Quaid, Michelle Fairley and Ken Stott, returns to Sky Atlantic in January 2017.