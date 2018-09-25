At the close of the final episode, viewers saw Madden’s character preparing to open up to a mental health counsellor about the condition he developed fighting in Afghanistan.

“My name’s David Budd,” he said in the show’s final minutes, face crumpling as he finally admitted the truth: “And I need some help.”

And viewers congratulated the series for showing an action hero seeking help, a rarity in TV and film drama...

They also praised the BBC for highlighting male mental health and encouraging people to speak out about it...

And despite some thinking that the scene highlighted how underfunded mental health services are in the UK...

....most were just happy the issue was being portrayed on TV...