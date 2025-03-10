Soon, problems within her marriage start to arise, as well as issues with her diabetic father George (David Suchet), who has moved in next door.

Sandrine's (Ludmilla Makowski) arrival sets off quite the chain of events, exposing secrets and lies. But as well as having its fair share of twists, The Au Pair also excellently shows off its countryside setting, with Zoe and Chris's (Kenny Doughty) home being a particularly picturesque focal point of the series.

But where exactly was The Au Pair filmed? Read on for everything you need to know about the locations used in the drama.

Where is The Au Pair filmed?

Ludmilla Makowski as Sandrine in The Au Pair. Channel 5

Although The Au Pair is primarily set in the Cotswolds, the new Channel 5 drama was actually filmed in Ireland.

Some shots of the series are also said to be in France but, while they certainly do transport us there figuratively, they were also largely filmed in Ireland.

The series is a co-production between French production company Pernel Media and Irish company MK1 Studios, and so it makes sense that The Au Pair would be filmed in the latter's country.

As for the beautiful house in which Zoe and Chris live with the kids, that's a real-life luxury mansion that you can visit called Lis na Carrig. The Victorian estate is situated in Foxrock in Dublin, 25 minutes from the city centre.

The mansion is set within five acres of gardens, and is available to rent for large groups, with the village of Foxrock on the doorstep.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The synopsis for the series reads: "Zoe Dalton is a woman who seems to have it all: a successful business, a happy marriage, two beautiful step-children and a stunning house in the idyllic countryside.

"When a mysterious au pair enters Zoe's home with her own hidden agenda, Zoe is unwittingly propelled on a journey that will unearth a terrible truth and which will threaten to destroy everything she holds dear."

The Au Pair will air on Monday 10th March at 9pm on Channel 5 and My5.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.