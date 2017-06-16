Well this Funny or Die parody takes care of that...

Centre of the video is Manfred, one of the male population forced to wear the red cloak and wimple of not-being-able-to-do-or-say-every-sexist-thing-that-comes-into-your-head. “I was asleep before,” he laments in the voiceover for the new ‘Huludude’ show. “When they didn’t date us because of feminism, we didn’t wake up. They ruined Ghostbusters, and we didn’t wake up then either. And when they were being shrill bitches 24/7, we didn’t wake up. And now, we are Handmen. The Feminazis own us… like, more or less.”

We then see what would-absolutely-happen-don’t-say-otherwise-bro if women’s equality got any more out of hand: armed women beating males for manspreading and men facing brutal punishment for asserting that “feminism is an ugly girl thing”. Luckily our Meninist hero Manfred finds a “resistance” on 4chan and Reddit, where he can get support from a user called lenadunhamhater69.

And if the prophetic plot hasn’t totally convinced you to watch then review quotes from the non-FAKE NEWS media will. “A harrowing look at our future,” praises the National Coalition of Men. “If you’re a men’s rights activist, you’ll be shaken to your strong, masculine core,” says thereturnofkings.

Consider yourself warned.

Advertisement

The Handmaid's Tale continues on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday