As previously announced, The Shape of Water’s Octavia Spencer is starring in the female lead as Poppy Parnell, an investigative reporter making a podcast about Cave to try to get to the bottom of his case, which culminated in a questionable murder verdict.

The series is expected to challenge our modern obsession with true crime series – which has seen the success of the podcast Serial and Netflix shows Making a Murderer and The Staircase – and how the genre turns people’s private tragedies into public entertainment.

Also joining the cast are Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Poppy’s father, Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) as Warren’s mother, Mekhi Phifer (ER) as a former detective and Poppy’s friend, Michael Beach (Sons of Anarchy) as a successful attorney and Poppy’s husband, and Tracie Thoms (Rent) and Haneefah Wood (One Day at a Time) as Poppy’s sisters.

Mean Girls star Lizzy Caplan, who was among the previously announced cast, will play twins whose lives have taken different paths.

Reese Witherspoon is exec producing the ten-part series, written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman who has penned several episodes of The Good Wife.