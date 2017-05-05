It follows Sister Clodagh and the nuns of St Faiths, who travel to Nepal to set up a branch of their order in the remote palace of Mopu.

The BBC adaptation, which has not yet been cast, will tell the story of the nuns’ sexual repression which forms the spine of the story, as Sister Clodagh finds herself increasingly attracted to the handsome and damaged land agent, Mr Dean.

Set in the 1930s it has already been made into a classic 1947 film by filmmakers Michael Powell and Emeric Pressurger starring Flora Robson and Deborah Kerr (main picture).

Writer Amanda Coe said: “I’m thrilled to be adapting Black Narcissus for BBC1. It’s a truly extraordinary love story, as well as a brilliantly unsettling piece of 20th century gothic about the power of a place to get under your skin and the dangers of refusing to learn from history."

News of the series was announced by the BBC at a drama reception on Thursday night where the Corporation’s controller of BBC Drama, Piers Wenger, set out a vision for BBC Drama with more than 47-hours of new commissions.