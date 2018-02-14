There's a fine selection of films that do away with romantic comedy tropes, and some that will completely re-affirm your decision to spend Valentine's Day alone.

Check out our list of the 10 best anti-rom coms on Netflix UK below.

The One I Love

A whip-smart sci-fi comedy that turns rom com tropes on their head. Facing the end of their marriage, Sophie (The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss) and Ethan (Mark Duplass) head to a secluded estate for a weekend on the advice of their therapist. From here, things take a bizarre and brilliant supernatural turn. Watch on Netflix

More like this

Crimson Peak

Guillermo del Toro's gothic romance turned horror story, starring Mia Wasikowska and Tom Hiddleston, is a thing of great beauty. Don't be frightened... Watch on Netflix

Closer

A modern take on Mozart's tragic opera Cosi Fan Tutti, starring Natalie Portman, Clive Owen, Jude Law and Julia Roberts as lovers entangled in a grim, messy knot. Watch on Netflix

Shame

This one may have you yearning for the comfort of a stable relationship. Michael Fassbender stars as a sex addict on a downward spiral in Steve McQueen's unflinching drama. Watch on Netflix

Gerald's Game

Sex games take a dark turn in this chiller from horror god Stephen King. Watch on Netflix

Blue Jay

Sarah Paulson and Mark Duplass have remarkable chemistry in this sad, black and white indie flick about a high school sweethearts who meet later in life and get wrapped up in how things might have been. Watch on Netflix

The Invitation

Will and his girlfriend Kira attend an awkward dinner party at his ex-wife's house. Things begin dark - the revelation that the couple had split in the aftermath of the death of their young son - and get darker as it appears that the hosts have sinister intentions... Watch on Netflix

The Other Boleyn Girl

Nothing says romance like having all your exes beheaded, right? Natalie Portman's Anne Boleyn discovers that Henry VIII (Eric Bana) is not quite the catch she once thought he was. Watch on Netflix

Advertisement

Anomalisa

Take this one on with a pinch of salt. Charlie Kaufman's bizarre, stop-motion animation about a lonely businessman is really, really not likely to ignite your romantic spark. *Warning*: features graphic puppet-on-puppet action Watch on Netflix