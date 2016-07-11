Andy Murray grilled Benedict Cumberbatch about Sherlock after his Wimbledon win
Because tennis champions still need their Sherlock fix
Andy Murray met Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch last night, after winning Wimbledon for the second time in his illustrious career.
Now, you'd think after beating Canadian Milos Raonic in straight sets that the Scottish champion would have quite a lot on his mind (perhaps where he was going to put the new trophy, or which gloating text to send Novak Djokovic), but when faced with Cumberbatch all thoughts of tennis were forgotten – because like all of us, he only wanted to hear about the new series of Sherlock.
After a bit of small talk and telling Benedict he was a "massive fan" (to which the actor replied "likewise"), Murray fist-pumped the air with joy when hearing that filming was already underway for the detective series, before trying his best to clear up how many episodes we'd be seeing this year (it's definitely three, you guys).
Frankly, we're not sure who was more excited to meet who...
More like this
Sherlock will return early next year