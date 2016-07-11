Andy Murray met Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch last night, after winning Wimbledon for the second time in his illustrious career.

Now, you'd think after beating Canadian Milos Raonic in straight sets that the Scottish champion would have quite a lot on his mind (perhaps where he was going to put the new trophy, or which gloating text to send Novak Djokovic), but when faced with Cumberbatch all thoughts of tennis were forgotten – because like all of us, he only wanted to hear about the new series of Sherlock.