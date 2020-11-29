One fan wrote: "Andrew Scott has a top knot and is wearing eyeliner. I am into it #HisDarkMaterials".

His daemon, an osprey named Sayan Kötör, is voiced by Waller-Bridge and fans were thrilled with her tangential involvement in season two.

In July Scott revealed: "I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I think this is the first time we’re revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and a writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge."

Writer Jack Thorne adapted His Dark Materials from the Philip Pullman novel trilogy and he tweeted his thanks to the casting directors for signing Scott to the series, as well as iconic British actor Terence Stamp for his brief but important role as Giacomo Paradis, a former owner of the "subtle knife", the instrument that can change worlds and is at the heart of the power struggle.

Thorne also recently tweeted, in a nod to His Dark Materials's stellar cast: "The best bit about being a writer is writing for incredible actors. They do things with words you don’t expect. I know Sarah feels the same way too. Ruth Wilson are beyond extraordinary - and the way Leanne Welham directed them... beautiful... #HisDarkMaterials".

Fans were pushed into another dimension by episode four.

As ever, the CGI daemons added something cute and captivating to the episode. Lyra's latest iteration, a red panda, was a winner with viewers.

His Dark Materials continues on BBC One on Sunday 6th December.

