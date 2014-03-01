"It’s done," said director Adam McKay. "I think that’s it. It was great to do it and it was so fun to work with those guys again, but I think that’s it for Ron Burgundy."

"That’s the last sequel we’re gonna do," he continued to Empire. "There’s nothing more fun to me than new characters and a new world... No Anchorman 3." Adding that the chance of revisiting the franchise in ten years time was also not on the cards: "I’m going to say definitely no. I’ll actually say it in this case!"

So it looks like we'll have to remember to stay classy without the help of San Diego's favourite anchorman Mr Ron Burgundy.

Will Ferrell, however, did say something to the contrary when speaking to RadioTimes.com last year. When asked about the possibility of another sequel, Ferrell, who plays Ron Burgundy himself, said "We gotta make 14," adding: "Honestly, if the Mayor of Showbiz came and knocked on our doors and said, ‘You guys, all you get to work on for the next 20 years is 12 additional Anchorman movies’, we probably would all go, ‘Okay.’"

Let's just hope McKay immediately regrets his decision...

