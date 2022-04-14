Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Miller discussed the the movement's impact ahead of her new Netflix series Anatomy of a Scandal , based on Sarah Vaughan's best-selling book of the same name , which centres around a rape allegation against a British politician.

Sienna Miller has said that the MeToo movement has made women in the film industry "wake up" to the fact that they "deserve" to see their experiences on-screen.

"Part of what the MeToo movement kick-started was an awareness of how strange the world has been, or how underrepresented women have been in film and storytelling," Miller said. "I know that when I was growing up, I saw so many male characters that I idolised and worshipped and respected and often the women that I loved in films were the hookers or the chain smokers because they had something to do. "Those were the women that I admired. And I remember sometimes feeling like I would make these films and wish I could remake them from the female perspective because that was so interesting to me. "It was just not part of the landscape of the world we were living in, and I think everybody's starting to wake up, to realise that we represent over half the population and we deserve to see ourselves and our experiences represented on screen," she added.

In the Anatomy of a Scandal cast, Miller plays Sophie, the Oxford-educated wife of a prominent MP, James Whitehouse (Rupert Friend), a Tory Cabinet minister and product of Eton and Oxford University, where he was a member of a Bullingdon-esque drinking society.

Naomi Scott as Olivia in Anatomy of a Scandal Netflix

Their seemingly happy marriage is imploded, however, after James' parliamentary researcher Olivia Lytton (Naomi Scott) – with whom he'd been having an affair – accuses him of sexual assault.

Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netfix from Friday 15th April. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight.

