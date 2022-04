"Part of what the MeToo movement kick-started was an awareness of how strange the world has been, or how underrepresented women have been in film and storytelling," Miller said.

"I know that when I was growing up, I saw so many male characters that I idolised and worshipped and respected and often the women that I loved in films were the hookers or the chain smokers because they had something to do.

"Those were the women that I admired. And I remember sometimes feeling like I would make these films and wish I could remake them from the female perspective because that was so interesting to me.

"It was just not part of the landscape of the world we were living in, and I think everybody's starting to wake up, to realise that we represent over half the population and we deserve to see ourselves and our experiences represented on screen," she added.