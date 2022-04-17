Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Dockery mentioned similarities between criminal barrister Kate, who Dockery plays in the Netflix political thriller, and Lady Mary.

Anatomy of a Scandal's Michelle Dockery has compared her on-screen character Kate Woodcroft to Downton Abbey's Lady Mary Crawley, the iconic role Dockery plays in the ITV series and film franchise.

"I feel like with every character that I play there are always similarities. There's something that you can take from one and see in the other," she said.

"Kate Woodcroft is as stoic as Lady Mary. And I think if Lady Mary had to put on the robe and the wig, I think she would probably hold her own in a courtroom like Kate Woodcroft."

Michelle Dockery in Downton Abbey Carnival Films

Anatomy of a Scandal, which is based on Sarah Vaughan's best-selling book of the same name, is a six-part series co-starring Sienna Miller, the wife of a prominent Conservative politician accused of rape.

Meanwhile Kate Woodcroft, QC, specialises in sexual assault crimes, and begins a cut-throat prosecution that threatens to tear Westminster apart.

“Kate was a really interesting character to play because there's lots of layers to her," Dockery teased.

"She has lots of boundaries, and her personality is quite unreadable. So it was interesting playing someone who even I was discovering as I went along. And what was important for me was playing that slightly closed-off natured person.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"She's quite detached from people, even [in] the relationship that you see that she has with Richard. It suits her that he is unavailable. And I think that is a way of protecting herself because she has been hurt very deeply.

"Part of the performance was playing that stoicism and not letting anybody in. And then of course, as the show goes on, you see [she] begins to unravel, which I think is really interesting," she added.

Additional reporting by Abby Robinson.

Anatomy of a Scandal is streaming on Netflix now. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what else is on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.