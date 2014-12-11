Because not only have Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman and the gang sent this Yuletide greeting (which exclusively reveals that Radio Times probably dates back to the time of King Arthur), they've also included a sneaky look at what's in store for our favourite care home characters in their final outing this Christmas.

So while the cast try to imagine a world without TV, we will have to start to imagine our TV sets without Derek.

Happy Christmas Derek... you're a hero, and we're going to miss you!

More like this

Advertisement

Derek: The Special will air in the UK at 10pm on December 22nd on Channel 4