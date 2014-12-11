An exclusive Christmas message from Derek
Ricky Gervais and the cast of his Golden Globe nominated care home comedy-drama send their season's greetings to RadioTimes.com users ahead of the final episode of Derek on Channel 4
What do the cast of Derek do between takes? They record exclusive Christmas video messages for RadioTimes.com users and discuss a world without TV, of course!
And if you can't wait to see what happens in the hour-long finale of the comedy-drama, you're in luck.
Because not only have Ricky Gervais, Kerry Godliman and the gang sent this Yuletide greeting (which exclusively reveals that Radio Times probably dates back to the time of King Arthur), they've also included a sneaky look at what's in store for our favourite care home characters in their final outing this Christmas.
So while the cast try to imagine a world without TV, we will have to start to imagine our TV sets without Derek.
Happy Christmas Derek... you're a hero, and we're going to miss you!
Derek: The Special will air in the UK at 10pm on December 22nd on Channel 4