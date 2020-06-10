Get Netflix and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

To most of his fellow students, Rider goes by the name Alex Friend, but a quick glimpse at his school file reveals that his full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Friend.

The elaborate moniker is a direct reference to the Conservative PM, whose full name is Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, perhaps intended as a lighthearted jab at his own privileged background.

Alex Rider is the second adaptation of Horowitz's young adult spy novels and has seen a far more positive reception than 2006's much maligned feature film.

More like this

Otto Farrant stars in the title role, alongside a cast that includes Vicky McClure (Line of Duty), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones) and Andrew Buchan (Broadchurch).

Advertisement

Alex Rider is streaming on Amazon Prime Video now. If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.