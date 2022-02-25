Alan Ruck on "embarrassing" link between The Dropout and Succession

One of the most iconic scenes in the acclaimed HBO drama sees the narcissistic Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) perform a rap dedicated to his father, much to the disbelief of everyone in the room (as well as the viewers at home).

The Dropout depicts how the real business world can be just as ridiculous as the events depicted in Succession , with both shows featuring a cringe-inducing corporate social musical number.

Factual drama The Dropout, which is based on the scandal involving now-defunct biotech company Theranos, has a similar scene in which a Walgreens pharmacy executive serenades Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) after their respective companies close a major deal.

That isn't the only connective tissue the two shows share as actor Alan Ruck also features in both – playing Connor Roy in Succession and Dr Jay Rosan in The Dropout – with the actor explaining what links the scenes.

"I think that what they have in common is they are both horrifyingly embarrassing," he told RadioTimes.com. "You know, grown men really acting like idiots and thinking it's great."

Ruck believes the singing scene featured in The Dropout is a depiction of something that really happened, as opposed to being a fictionalised moment included as an homage to Succession.

He added: "I actually think it is something that did take place... You'd have to ask the writers but I don't know that that was done as a nod to Succession."

If that is indeed the case, the Succession writers should be applauded for crafting a satirical story that mirrors reality so closely, while hotshot executives should think twice before indulging in similar antics – lest they be the butt of a joke in TV's next big drama.

