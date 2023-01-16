Actor Al Brown, best known for playing Colonel Stan Valchek in HBO crime drama The Wire, has died aged 83.

The post said: "I am sad to let you know that angels came for Al yesterday morning, Friday, January 13, 2023. May his memory be a blessing to his family, his friends, and each of you. This page will remain as a testimony to Al's work and love for his fans."

Brown appeared as Valchek in 20 episodes of The Wire, with these being spread out across all five seasons.

The character was the commander of the Baltimore Police Department in the Southeastern District and was known for his corrupt dealings, thinking more about his own ascension through the ranks and the optics of any given situation than getting justice.

Valchek was often seen by the police officers as acting more like a politician than as one of them, due to his ties with Democratic Party organisations.

His most prominent role was in season 2, where he appeared in nine episodes. Valchek's storyline saw him in a feud with the leader of a union for longshoremen.

Al Brown as Stan Valchek in The Wire. HBO

Across his career, Brown also appeared in films such as Red Dragon, the prequel to The Silence of the Lambs, and Bruce Willis comedy Lay the Favourite, which was directed by Stephen Frears.

He also appeared in small roles in other series, including Maron, The Hustler and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The actor's daughter Jenny spoke to TMZ following his passing, and reportedly told the publication that he died in Las Vegas after living with Alzheimer's disease.

She also told the publication that before he started acting in the 1990s he had previously served in the US Air Force, doing two tours in Vietnam, and that he had loved his fans and was always happy to stop and talk with anyone who recognised him.

Fans have left condolences on Brown's Facebook page, with one saying in a post: "Stan Valchek is one of the all time great characters and he will always be remembered for that. He left an indelible mark on one of the best television shows of all time. We are truly grateful for all the laughs."