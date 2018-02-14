The Cornish captain topped a poll of more than 2,000 readers, romping home with 40% of the vote.

Jamie Fraser, of Scottish time travel drama Outlander, took second place, while Doctor Who's titular time traveller, The Doctor, came third.

Jamie Fraser - Outlander (Starz)

A date with detective Sherlock Holmes proved the fourth most popular option for readers, and an adventure with Doctor Who's Amy Pond was fifth. Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby was the sixth most popular choice of companion for the day, while John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness was dubbed the seventh most desirable.

Karen Gillan in Doctor Who (BBC) BBC

Outlander's time-traveling doctor (of the medical variety) Claire Fraser, Broadchurch's gruff DI Alec Hardy and Our Girl's Captain Charles James rounded out the Top 10.

Top 20 Dream TV Valentine's Day Dates

