Aidan Turner's Ross Poldark is TV viewers' dream Valentine's Day date
The Cornish captain beat out the Doctor, Outlander's Jamie Fraser and Sherlock in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers
If there's one TV character viewers would love to spend Valentine's Day with it's Aidan Turner's Ross Poldark.
That's the verdict from RadioTimes.com readers, who voted to reveal who they'd most like to make a date with on February 14th.
The Cornish captain topped a poll of more than 2,000 readers, romping home with 40% of the vote.
Jamie Fraser, of Scottish time travel drama Outlander, took second place, while Doctor Who's titular time traveller, The Doctor, came third.
A date with detective Sherlock Holmes proved the fourth most popular option for readers, and an adventure with Doctor Who's Amy Pond was fifth. Peaky Blinders' Tommy Shelby was the sixth most popular choice of companion for the day, while John Barrowman's Captain Jack Harkness was dubbed the seventh most desirable.
Outlander's time-traveling doctor (of the medical variety) Claire Fraser, Broadchurch's gruff DI Alec Hardy and Our Girl's Captain Charles James rounded out the Top 10.
Top 20 Dream TV Valentine's Day Dates
- Ross Poldark - Poldark
- Jamie Fraser - Outlander
- The Doctor - Doctor Who
- Sherlock Holmes - Sherlock
- Amy Pond - Doctor Who
- Tommy Shelby - Peaky Blinders
- Captain Jack Harkness - Doctor Who/Torchwood
- Claire Fraser - Outlander
- DI Alec Hardy - Broadchurch
- Captain James - Our Girl
- Dana Scully - The X Files
- Demelza Poldark - Poldark
- Fox Mulder - The X Files
- Jon Snow - Game of Thrones
- DCI John Luther - Luther
- Rose Tyler - Doctor Who
- Athos - The Musketeers
- Daenerys Targaryen - Game of Thrones
- Clara Oswald - Doctor Who
- Adam Sackler - Girls