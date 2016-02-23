Aidan Turner played a Poldark Drinking Game and it didn't end well
While his fans marvelled at his good looks and acting prowess in the final episode of series one, the Poldark star was suffering for his art...
Aidan Turner may be hoping for less horse riding when the second series of Poldark starts in the autumn – if only so he doesn't lose out in the Poldark Drinking Game.
Executive producer Karen Thrussell has told RadioTimes.com that the cast and crew gathered at her house to watch the final episode of series one last year.
During the little get-together, Aidan was asked (or should that be forced?) to drink a shot of the strong stuff every time he was seen riding a horse.
And that included sharing the saddle which, as fans will tell you, happened rather a lot in the final episode.
Must have been a galloping hangover.