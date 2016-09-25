“There’s nothing like the Cornish sea at the height of winter for putting you in your place,” Turner told Radio Times in August.

“We were filming me lifting Demelza out of a boat in the actual sea when this huge wave picked up the boat and slammed it into my head. I dropped her in the water – not very Ross Poldark.

“And nobody was coming to see if I’m OK. I was the man injured… But one of the underwater cameramen got cracked as well and he was concussed.

More like this

“These waves, you wouldn’t think there’s anything to them. But once you get out there you’re at the mercy of Mother Nature and she doesn’t care how well the previous season rated.”

Advertisement

Luckily for us, Aidan Turner survived the ordeal and is currently back on set filming Poldark series three. He'd be well advised to avoid any more giant waves in future...