Canto was best known for his role as Vice President-elect Aaron Shore in Designated Survivor.

He also starred in X-Men: Days of Future Past, Netflix's Narcos and, more recently, the TV series The Cleaning Lady.

"Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," Canto's reps said in statement. "He will be greatly missed by so many."

Tributes have been flooding in for Canto on social media following the tragic news of his passing.

Halle Berry, who worked alongside the late actor on the 2020 sports drama Bruised as well as X-Men, wrote on Instagram: "My dear sweet friend Adan just gained his wings. Forever, forever in my heart."

Actor Kiefer Sutherland, who starred opposite Canto in Designated Survivor, shared a photo of them together on set on Instagram, writing alongside in a caption: “It seems lately I have had to make too many posts like this one, but I am heartbroken by the loss of Adan Canto."

He continued: “He was such a wonderful spirit. As an actor his desire to do well, to be great, and then do better, was truly impressive and he will be greatly missed. I am also heartbroken for his wife, Steph and his two young children. Adan, may you rest in peace.”

Actor Ginger Gonzaga wrote on X: "#adancanto was such a sweet soul. His passing is [heartbreaking]. He loved his family so much & he was a lovely artist and a good egg. Im grateful for people like him in our industry & I’m sad for everyone’s loss. Thanks for being you, Adan. This is us on our 1st series & his last. "

Maggie Q, who also starred with Canto on Designated Survivor, shared a post on Instagram honouring her "beautiful friend".

"You are the level of person that Hollywood didn't even deserve," she wrote. "Kindness and warmth and generosity of spirit- total dedication to your family, and ALWAYS doing the right thing."

She continued: "No one had your moral compass nor did they even come close. I don't understand this. Anyone who knew you was a lucky one. That's all I do know."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, LaMonica Garrett – also from Designated Survivor – wrote: "As great of an actor as Adan was, he was an even better human being, father, husband, and friend. Exuded both confidence and humility effortlessly. As stand up as they come. Sad day. You, your wife and children will be in my prayers brother… RIP friend…."