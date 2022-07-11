Ackley Bridge’s new Marina actor "nervous" to replace Carla Woodcock

Marina Perry , who joined the school in season 4 played by Carla Woodcock, is this season played by newcomer Megan Morgan who can be seen in the show now, as all episodes are currently available on All 4.

Ackley Bridge has seen plenty of cast changes over the years, yet as the series returns today for its fifth season, it is seeing a shake-up which is still relatively rare for the school drama: a major character has been recast.

At a recent Q&A ahead of season 5, Morgan spoke about taking over the role and admitted that she was nervous about stepping into Marina's shoes.

She said: "I was quite nervous at first, I'm not gonna lie. But I think for me, it was more about just understanding who she is and respecting what's been done before and getting as much information as I can from the previous series. And then creating my own version of what I see Marina as, and threading all of that together. So yeah, it was exciting."

Megan Morgan as Marina in Ackley Bridge Channel 4

At the Q&A, which also featured actors Yasmin Al-Khudhairi and Laila Zaidi and script editor Jade Taylor, Morgan also spoke about what's in store for Marina this season, stressing how "complex" the character is.

She said: "When I first got Marina I just felt like she was really complex and there was so much to her that was hidden underneath this big bravado that she puts on for everyone. Because she comes across really confident, she comes across like she knows exactly who she is and what she brings to the world.

"But I think she really struggles with her identity and where she fits, and whether her being who she really is is enough to feel accepted by her family, by her friends, by the people around her.

"I think she's created this lifestyle and persona on social media and in school, and it gives her massive amounts of anxiety in having to try and keep this up and whether people will find out the truth of what life is really like and how she's really feeling about herself."

The cast also spoke about working with Top Boy star Ashley Walters, who makes his directorial debut on the new season.

Catch Ackley Bridge from Monday 11th July – Friday 15th July, with two episodes airing per night on Channel 4. The show is also now available as a box set on All 4, where seasons 1-4 are also available to stream.

