When is Absentia season 3 on Amazon?

Amazon thriller Absentia returns for a third season, following FBI agent Emily Byrne (played by Castle star Stana Katic), who at the beginning of the series goes missing while hunting a serial killer, and is declared “dead in absentia”.

However, she returns six years later with barely memory of her time missing, and discovers that her husband has now moved on and remarried, while her young son barely remembers her.

Read on for everything you need to know about Absentia season three, including plot, cast, and trailer details.

When is Absentia season 3 on TV?

Absentia season three drops on Amazon Prime Video from 17th July 2020.

The upcoming season, like its two predecessors, is expected to span 10 episodes.

Absentia season 3 spoilers

Absentia season three picks up with Emily Byrne (Castle’s Stana Katic), who is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension and working on becoming a better parent to Flynn.

However, when an international criminal case threatens those she holds dear, Emily and her ex-husband, Special Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger) can’t help but become involved in the case – putting Nick’s life in danger, and forcing Emily to step up and try to save him before it’s too late.

Other characters include Emily’s former FBI instructor, Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon), Special Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez), and Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell).

Absentia season 3 trailer

You can watch the Absentia season three trailer below, which sees Emily Byrne go to religious confession as she attempts to get her life in order and come to terms with her past.

