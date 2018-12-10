In the second episode, Scott's canine was murdered by a dog-phobic gunman in Exmoor, an unfortunate consequence of one of Jeremy Thorpe's (Hugh Grant) unsuccessful attempts to dispose of his former lover.

As we have written elsewhere, no animal was harmed in the making of the scene, but the knowledge that the real Rinka did indeed take a bullet for her owner was enough to unsettle the souls of many viewers on a Sunday evening, who took to social media to voice their anxiety.

"A Very English Scandal needed a bit at the end where Grant and Whishaw sit with the dog and say everything is ok, they're all actors," user @steaexanderuk wrote.

@LidlKim added: "Basically rocking in my chair muttering 'it's not a real dog, it's not a real dog."

More like this

Thankfully, the daughter of the dog's owners was on hand to confirm that she is alive and well and "living the life of luxury", which will have eased some pain.

Check out the best responses to A Very English Scandal episode 2 below.

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 28 May 2018