However, the young actor has stressed that in taking on such a memorable character, she knew she couldn't "satisfy everybody".

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Maniktala said, "Of course, of course [I felt pressure], in the beginning I was so afraid that I can never live up to the high [expectations]. My best friend loves this book, so when I told her I am playing Lata, she was the first one to tell me, 'If you do not do a good job, I think we're over'."

She continued, "I mean, expectations come with all sorts of things you do... I would say, if I feel I did justice to the character, the audience would see it. It's not my job to satisfy everybody. I do what I feel the character needs, and it's for the audience to judge if they like it or not."

The actress makes her debut in a cast featuring some of Bollywood's biggest names, including leading man Ishaan Khatter (Beyond the Clouds, Dhadak) and Tabu (The Namesake, Life of Pi).

A Suitable Boy airs on BBC One for British and Irish viewers, and on Netflix internationally.

