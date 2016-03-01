“It’s early days but it’s being discussed as a definite possibility,” a source tells RadioTimes.com. "The show has international appeal and it is high octane with a lavish period look that would make it perfect for the big screen treatment."

A spokeswoman for the production declined to comment on the rumours.

However we can at least be sure that Suspicions of Mr Whicher star Paddy Considine will be a new cast member for the BBC gangster drama's third series.

More like this

"I am genuinely thrilled at the prospect of season three," the show's creator, Steven Knight, said of the new run. "I think it will be the best yet. Lots of things familiar but lots of things are new."

Tom Hardy is already confirmed to reprise his role as Alfie Solomons, while regulars Murphy (crime boss Tommy Shelby), Helen McCrory (Aunt Polly) and Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby) are also returning.

Series three sees Shelby getting caught up in a more international conflict in the 1920s that puts his organisation and his family at risk.

Advertisement

"It's the sign of a great show when by the second or third season it's richer than ever" said Murphy. "The writing this year is the strongest it's ever been. It's off the charts."