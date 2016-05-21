"I'm deeply grateful to have spent the last 10 years with my family at Grey's Anatomy and ABC but for now I'm taking some welcome time off," Ramirez said in a statement. "Shonda's been so incredible to work for and we will definitely continue our conversations! I send my love to Ellen [Pompeo], the rest of the cast and crew, and I look forward to always being a part of the Shondaland family!"

"Dr. Callie Torres came into our lives dancing it out in her underwear almost a decade ago and I could not be happier or more proud of her journey. Sara Ramirez's performance inspired me as well as millions of fans each week. We wish her the best on her well-deserved time off. I will miss Callie tremendously, but am excited for what the future holds for Sara. She will always have a home at Shondaland," added showrunner Rhimes.

Her character has spent the show's 12th run caught up in a nasty legal battle for custody of her daughter Sofia. The final episode saw Callie and her former partner Arizona come to an amicable agreement, and the door seems to have been left open for a return if Ramirez changes her mind.

Her departure follows the exit of original cast member Sandra Oh, who left in the season 10 finale, and Patrick Dempsey, whose character Derek Shepherd was killed off during season 11.

Grey's Anatomy has been recommissioned for a 13th season.