The story follows Addie Darrow (Lola Blue), an autistic teenager who wants a memorial to Maggie Fraser (Hattie Gotobed), a 16th century woman who was accused of witchcraft for being outspoken and different, to be installed in her hometown.

Growing up disabled and neurodivergent, I very rarely saw myself portrayed on television or in films, so I was overjoyed to hear about A Kind of Spark, a new CBBC series based on Elle McNicoll's best-selling novel of the same name.

I was joined on Zoom by McNicoll and actors Caitlin Hamilton and Georgia de Gidlow, who play Addie's sisters Nina and Keedie, and Ella Maisy Purvis, who plays Maggie's sister Elinor, to discuss what making the show was like and why authentic disability representation is so important.

"It was never even a decision for me," said McNicoll of casting autistic and neurodivergent actors. "I think the best work always does come from truth, even if the circumstances are imaginary."

Purvis added: "Bad representation is extremely harmful. We've had films like Forrest Gump and really poor autism representation in the past, so it just means so much now that we've got authentic actors playing autistic characters written by an autistic person."

More like this

Unlike other shows that centre autism, this story is interwoven with the actors' lived experiences, such as what it's like starting a new school and learning how to live authentically in a world that often refuses to accommodate your needs.

"My biggest mission while writing the show was that while representation is important, these characters should be aspirational, that they are not just characters with the word 'autistic' placed on them," said McNicoll.

"It gives kids role models as well – not that I'm saying I should be a role model!" laughed de Gidlow. "But it's so important for autistic kids to be able to look at real-life people like them and go, 'They're like me, I want to be like them.'"

Hamilton echoed: "These stories feel very real, very authentic, so to see that could spark something in someone."

Nina (Caitlin Hamilton), Addie (Lola Blue) and Keedie (Georgia de Gidlow) in A Kind of Spark.

Both Keedie and Elinor are also autistic, with the latter living at a time when the language around it simply didn't exist. But despite living centuries apart, their stories overlap, with both teenagers hiding who they are, which demonstrates how little has really changed, even with greater acceptance and awareness.

Hamilton, who was cast in a neurotypical role, didn't disclose her autism when she auditioned because she thought it would hinder her chances of getting cast.

"To have characters that are autistic in such a large scale show is something I hadn't even thought about, and that meant I thought I had to hide my condition, which is devastating," she said.

"There's still the fear of not being able to say who you are for fear of being ostracised, and that speaks to how much work still needs to be done," added Purvis.

McNicoll also wanted to emphasise how challenging life can be without a diagnosis.

"So many people watching the show won't have a diagnosis and, like Elinor, they may not have that label, but I wanted to tell them that it doesn't make their experience any less valid," she emphasised. "It doesn't make it any less important."

On a pragmatic level, casting autistic and neurodivergent actors also streamlined the process.

"I think it just saves time," explained McNicoll. "You don't have to explain to a non-autistic actor what they have to be thinking about. Of course every actor can play just about any role, but if you have two fantastic actors and one also has a wealth of personal knowledge, you're going to pick them."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

For much of the cast, this was their first time being in an inclusive environment and it changed them in ways they weren’t expecting, with everyone describing the experience as healing.

"I've always been branded as quite an introverted person," said Hamilton. "But I discovered when I'm around people where I don't have to mask, I'm so much more outgoing and I'm so much more extroverted and it's lovely. I like to see that side of me."

De Gidlow agreed: "I got to see what I was like when I just had the mask off 24/7, and the longer I had it off the more versions of myself I found that made me so happy."

Maggie (Hattie Gotobed), Sarah (Emily Matsa) and Beth (Emma Tracey) in A Kind of Spark.

The show is a level of autistic representation that's never been seen on this scale before, which will leave some viewers feeling emotional. I lost count of how many times I cried watching characters engage in self-stimulating behaviours – referred to as stimming – such as hand-flapping and spinning, or on the opposite end of the scale masking and finding it difficult to cope, which was also felt by the cast.

"When I got the script and saw the words written down, it hit me because it was like that's my line of work now and I didn't feel so alone with it, it made young me very emotional," said Hamilton.

"Seeing a character like Addie saying, 'I'm autistic,' and it not being in a negative way was very emotional," added Ella. "A lot of us are so used to seeing disabled trauma or disabled people being exploited, so to see a central character be so proud to be autistic, who's like, 'I struggle, but I love it,' was huge."

A Kind of Spark showcases just how vital it is that we have stories showing autistic and disabled people as real people and not as objects designed to elicit sympathy or inspire non-disabled people.

"They're not just there to teach a moral lesson," said McNicoll. "They are lively, exciting, vibrant characters. I think that's what's most radical about the show."

Watch A Kind of Spark on CBBC and BBC iPlayer from 17th April, while Elle McNicoll's original book is available now.

For more news, interviews and features, visit our Drama hub or find something else to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.