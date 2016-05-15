Advertisement

2 Jamie is arrested

Jamie's fight with Black Jack has the expected consequences. It's illegal to duel in France and the Fraser must face the consequences of his crime...

3 Claire learns the truth about Jamie and Black Jack's duel

She is shocked, disappointed and confused when she learns that Jamie has broken his promise. But, as ever, things are never as they first appear...

4 She goes to new lengths to keep Jamie from harm

Because, however hurt she is by his broken promise, the Frasers stick together. Their time in the French capital has already tested them, but there is more plotting and scheming on the horizon.

5 Her reputation as La Dame Blanche lives on

Jamie might have started the rumour in jest, but Claire's mythical alter-ego endures. It's already helped her, by stopping the attack in the alley, and this episode La Dame Blanche comes to her aid once again in a highly unexpected way.

6 And she's called on to make an unexpected decision

Claire is given an almighty choice in episode seven, which leaves her holding the lives of others in her hands.

7 Louise proves to be a true friend

Superficial and silly she may be, but Louise shows herself to be a genuine support at a dark time when Claire is in desperate need.

8 Claire and Jamie's relationship is irrevocably changed

We don't mean to be melodramatic, but after this episode things will never, ever be the same again...

Outlander episode 7 is available from Sunday 22nd May on Amazon Prime